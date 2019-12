CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Clarendon County Coroner has released the name of the victim who was killed on December 7.

Eli Jobi Ragin of Summerton died at the scene according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No additional information is available at this time.