Clemson’s Jeff Scott to become next head coach at South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Today the University of South Florida announced that Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will be the fifth head coach in program history.

Scott will officially be announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

This news comes as Clemson is preparing for its fifth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff — all of those trips coming in Scott’s tenure as co-offensive coordinator since his promotion with Tony Elliott before the 2015 season.

Under Scott and Elliott, the Tigers have averaged 40.2 points per game, 503 total yards per game (288 passing, 215 rushing), 6.6 yards per rush, and a 66.3 completion percentage.

This year, the Tigers rank third in the nation in total offense (547.7 yards per game) and fourth in scoring offense (46.5 points per game).

Scott — a Hammond alum –began his coaching career here in the Midlands, when the led the Blythewood Bengals to a state championship in 2006.

“I have great respect for the USF football program and what has been accomplished in a very short time and can’t wait to get to work building on that foundation to produce a championship program,” Scott said in the school’s press release.

“I am thankful to President Currall and Michael Kelly for this tremendous opportunity and their support and belief in me. It is difficult to leave my alma mater and the great program we have built at Clemson, but I believe we can do great things at USF. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and all the Clemson players and staff for the great experiences and lessons that have prepared me to lead USF football. Go Bulls!”

Scott becomes the first assistant coach to leave the Tigers in the last five seasons. It is not yet known whether or not he will stay with the Tigers through their playoff run.