Every inmate in S.C. to get Christmas gift, thanks to S.C. Baptist Convention

On Monday, those gifts were assembled at Saint Andrews Baptist, thanks to volunteers and inmates.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Every inmate in South Carolina is going to get at least one gift this Christmas. On Monday, those gifts were assembled at Saint Andrews Baptist, thanks to volunteers and inmates.

“Knowing that there is hope. Knowing that people still love us,” said James, an inmate with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

For more than 40 years, the S.C. Baptist Convention has given inmates a present. This year is no different.

“Especially during this time of year, we want to make sure that they know that we love them and that God loves them,” said Jon Jamison, Serve Team Leader with S.C. Baptist Convention.

“We know that we’re not forgotten. That there’s people on the street that still care about us, that still love us,” said James.

More than 18,000 gifts will be packaged, to make sure every inmate in the state gets one. The Convention works with churches across the state to collect the items throughout the year.

The packages include notepads and envelopes, and hygiene items like soap and toothpaste.

“It’s just a real blessing. To actually use the soap that don’t smell like prison,” said James.

“Sometimes we feel like we’re forgotten. So it’s a blessing to be able to get gifts from people that don’t even know us,” said Angela.

The gifts also include a religious booklet and a Christmas card.

“You see a card that says ‘Merry Christmas. And this does make our Christmas more merry,” said James. “To show us that you love us means everything. We’re not forgotten.”

“I think it’s just important for people to remember that these are moms and daughters and sisters and brothers and fathers, that are receiving these packs,” said Jamison.

For some inmates, this is the only gift they’ll get.

“We feel hopeless behind the wall. Some people don’t even have families so, it’s a good thing that people do get the gifts,” said Angela.

The packages make sure everyone feels the love this holiday season.

“Merry Christmas from the convicts. Merry Christmas from your brothers and sisters in prison,” said James.

The gifts will be distributed throughout the state’s institutions on Tuesday.