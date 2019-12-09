Richland County man could face 10 years in prison on child porn charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A 42-year-old Richland County man is facing 10 charges connected to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say Robert Lamont Kirton, III distributed multiple files of child pornography.

Kirton was arrested on December 5.

He could face up to ten years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.