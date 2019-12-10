Christmas tree shortage in the Midlands causes prices to grow

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-A Christmas tree shortage has more farms increasing their prices and many are low on stock. This has been a decade in the making and we’re feeling the effects now.

In the Midlands, Price Christmas Tree Farm is where Governor Henry McMaster and the mayor of Columbia get their trees.

“We have a special technique we developed over 35 years,” Bryan price, owner of price Christmas Tree Farm said. “We make a pretty tree.”

But this year the family owned business doesn’t have as much to offer, and that’s thanks to the ripple effects of the great recession.

“A shortage pretty much all over the country because there were fewer trees planted back in the recession in 2008-2009 so now its catching up,” Price said. “With lesser trees and the demand back up, we don’t have enough trees to go around.”

Price farm isn’t the only tree farm raising its prices. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the price has gone up 10%. However growing trees in a famously hot city also plays a factor.

“During the rest of the summer when it got so hot all the way into October and it slowed the growth up a good bit,” Price said. “The trees didn’t get as big as they could have but we kept them alive.”

Every time one tree is sold another one is planted in its place to keep the farm full.