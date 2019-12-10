Curtis Wilson interviews Alexis Raquel who’s hosting the ultimate charity event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Alexis Raquel is hosting a charity event for the kids on December 22nd, 2019 from 12 p.m to 6 p.m at 128 Assembly St.

The ultimate Christmas Giveback event is free and open to the public.

There will be some of the best braiders and barbers from Columbia and the surrounding areas volunteering their time and talents.

The event will be servicing simple hair styles and cuts for the holiday.

The requirements for the free services are that individuals must come with clean and blow dried hair and the participants must be between the ages of 4 and 12.

There will be games, music, food, raffles, kiddie facials, kiddie manicures and much more!