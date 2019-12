“Come Sea the Magic” at the South Carolina Aquarium!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your family to the South Carolina Aquarium to “Come Sea the Magic” this holiday season!

The event runs daily through December 23 starting at 9 a.m. at 100 Aquarium Wharf.

You and your family can see Scuba Claus or one of his trusty elves underwater with the fishes, feed the RAYndeer, among many other fun activities!

For ticket information, visit the South Carolina Aquarium’s website by clicking here.