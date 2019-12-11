Hit the court at the 7th annual Bojangles’ Bash basketball showcase!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hit the court to see some teams battle it out at the 7th annual Bojangles’ Bash basketball showcase!

The event runs from December 12 to the 14 at the main gymnasium at Ridge View High School, where 14 teams from six U.S. states and Canada compete to win the competition.

The showcase also features live music and of course, plenty of Bojangles’ food!

Tipoff begins tomorrow at 6 p.m.

For ticket information, visit the Bojangles’ Bash’s website by clicking here.