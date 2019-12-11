Local Living: Candlelight Tours, Carriage rides and Drive through Lights

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you would like to take a walk back in time for this holiday season, Historic Columbia is offering Candlelight Tours of the Robert Mills House and the Hampton Preston Mansion.

The event includes live music, children’s activities, and hot chocolate.

The tours cost $15 for adults and take place Saturday, December 14, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

For more information on the tours click here : https://www.historiccolumbia.org/events/2019/2019-12/candlelight-tours-carriage-rides

If you are looking for more holiday fun, you might want to check out the new light display at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The State Fair is holding its first drive through light show, Carolina Lights is happening now through December 28, 2019.

The show features more than 100 led light displays, 25 dancing Christmas trees, and a 25 foot tall frosty the snowman.

You can see the display from 6pm-9pm Monday through Thursday and from 6pm-10pm Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $20 per car.

For more on Carolina Lights click here https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights