Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to shooting near Apple Valley Road in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of a shooting near Apple Valley Road.

According to ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott who spoke with law enforcement, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say the victim sustained non life-threatening injuries to the lower body.

Our crew will bring you the latest on-air and online as more details become available.

