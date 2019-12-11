Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to shooting near Apple Valley Road in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of a shooting near Apple Valley Road.

According to ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott who spoke with law enforcement, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say the victim sustained non life-threatening injuries to the lower body.

#CPDSCInvestigates: Shooting 2100 block of Apple Valley Rd. where a male was injured in the lower body. At this time, the injury did not appear to be life-threatening. Limited info as investigators determine what happened. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/tWuliUK9x9 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 11, 2019

Our crew will bring you the latest on-air and online as more details become available.