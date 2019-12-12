Cram-A-Ram with JT’s Automotive Group & Salvation Army!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to Cram-A-Ram with JT’s Automotive Group and the Salvation Army this holiday season!

You can bring your gifts to fill up JT’s Dodge Ram this Friday at JT’s Kia on Killian Commons Parkway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Curtis spoke with JT’s Automotive owner JT Gandolfo and Salvation Army’s own Major Henry Morris about how this helps the community during the holidays.

You can also take part in other Salvation Army programs like the Angel Tree to give kids gifts under the tree!