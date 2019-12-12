Local Living: Columbia Christmas Pageant and Nutcracker

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, a holiday tradition hits the stage this weekend.

Friday night the annual Columbia Christmas Pageant will light up the stage at First Baptist Church in Columbia.

Hundreds of children and adults make up the cast, along with a choir and orchestra, while telling the Christmas story in song.

The pageant also runs Saturday and Sunday. It is free to attend but you do need a ticket to enter.

For ticket information and times click here http://fbccola.com/christmaspageant/

If dancing with Sugar Plums is on your list, the Columbia City Ballet is performing ‘Nutcracker’ at the Koger Center for the Arts.

There will be six performances, including four matinees.

Performances at Koger Center for the Arts:

3 p.m. December 14

7:30 p.m. December 14

3 p.m. December 15

3 p.m. December 21

7:30 p.m. December 21

3 p.m. December 22

For more information or for tickets, call 803-251-2222 or click HERE.