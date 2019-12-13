Celebrate the arts at Dance South’s Megafest 2019 benefit concert!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Celebrate the arts at Dance South’s Megafest 2019 benefit concert this Sunday!

The concert starts at 5 p.m. at the Dance South Community Arts Center on Two Notch Road.

Matt spoke with Joy Ni’Cole from Dance South about how this event helps celebrate the arts and showcases the talents of many young dancers and musicians.

The event will also raise funds to support the programs of Dance South, like their arts and education program.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids in advance, but $10 for adults and $7 for kids at the door.

Officials say kids 4 years old and under have free admission.

For more information, call the Dance South Center at (803) 661-5113.