Eight Gamecocks Earn Post-Season Honors From Pro Football Focus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eight University of South Carolina football players have been recognized with post-season honors from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Utilizing its play-by-play grades of every player on every play of every game, PFF’s lists take into account every player’s actions on the field on Saturdays while also utilizing their wealth of signature statistics to determine the list. The strength of opponent and consistent play also factor into the selections.

Senior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was named second-team All-SEC and third-team All-America from PFF. The 6-6, 310-pound senior from Charleston, S.C., notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Kinlaw was previously named first team All-SEC by the league’s 14 coaches, was an Associated Press second-team All-SEC selection, and was a second-team All-American according to USA TODAY.

Senior punter Joseph Charlton earned second-team All-SEC honors and was an honorable mention All-American, according to PFF. The 6-5, 190-pounder from Columbia finished third in the country in punting average at 47.7 yards per punt, breaking his own school record by nearly three yards. A semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, Charlton was second in the country with 27 punts over 50 yards and had 28 punts marked inside the 20 with only five touchbacks.

Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards earned third team All-SEC recognition from PFF. The 6-3, 215-pounder from Conway, S.C., led the SEC with 7.1 receptions per game and ranked fourth with 81.6 receiving yards per game. He owns the school records for consecutive games with a catch (48), career receptions (234) and career receiving yards (3,045). He was previously named a second-team All-SEC selection by the league’s 14 coaches.

Senior running back Tavien Feaster , senior defensive end D.J. Wonnum and junior placekicker Parker White all were named honorable mention All-SEC by PFF. Feaster, a 6-0, 221-pounder from Spartanburg, S.C., led the Gamecocks with 672 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns. Wonnum, a 6-5, 260-pounder from Stone Mountain, Ga., tied for 12th in the SEC with 9.5 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks among his 37 tackles. White, a 6-5, 200-pounder from Mount Pleasant, S.C., connected on 18-of-22 field goal attempts, with three of his four misses coming from beyond 50 yards.

Jammie Robinson was named second-team Freshman All-American from PFF. The 5-11, 200-pound defensive back from Leesburg, Ga., played in all 12 games making three starts. He ranked third on the team with 62 tackles, the most ever by a true freshman at South Carolina. He posted a career-high 15 tackles at Texas A&M, the most by a Gamecock freshman since 1994. He ranked fifth in the SEC among freshmen with 5.2 tackles per game, and tied for third among SEC freshmen with five passes defended.

Zacch Pickens earned Freshman Honorable Mention All-America honors. The 6-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from Anderson, S.C., played in all 12 games, making 16 tackles for the Garnet & Black. A highly-recruited player who was slotted No. 9 overall by Rivals as a senior at T.L. Hanna, Pickens logged a season-high six tackles in the season opener against North Carolina.