Push the limits with The Harlem Globetrotters at the Colonial Life Arena!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to push the limits in 2020 when the Harlem Globetrotters come back to Columbia!

The team will premiere their new show, “Pushing the Limits” at the Colonial Life Arena on January 3, starting at 7 p.m.

Harlem Globetrotter Flip White gave Curtis a shot at spinning the team’s famous basketball!

