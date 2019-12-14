State Fairgrounds all aglow with drive through light display

Carolina Lights at SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking for some holiday fun this weekend, you might want to check out the new light display at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The State Fair is holding its first drive through light show, Carolina Lights is happening now through December 28, 2019.

The show features more than 100 led light displays, 25 dancing Christmas trees, and a 25 foot tall frosty the snowman.

You can see the display from 6pm-9pm Monday through Thursday and from 6pm-10pm Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $20 per car.

For more on Carolina Lights click here https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights