Coroner releases cause of death in early morning incident on Hallbrook Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 26-year-old man who was killed during an incident Sunday morning on Hallbrook Drive.

Calvin Recardo Bryant, Jr. was shot in the upper body between 5am and 6am and died hours later at an area hospital, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that could help, make your anonymous tip by calling 888-CRIME-SC.