Richland Library to open new location on Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library is hosting a grand opening of a new location in Lower Richland this Wednesday!

The opening will be at 9019 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins at 2:30 p.m.

Curtis spoke to Sonaite Debebe-Kumssa, the location manager in Lower Richland, about all the cool things the new library has to offer.

The library will have new public computers, fresh pick collections for movies and books, collaborative spaces, and so much more.

For more information, visit Lower Richland’s website by clicking here.