Victim suffered fatal gunshot to upper body: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of the man who was shot on Wellesley Drive over the weekend has been released.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Christon Anderson, 37, died as the result of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, December 14 in the 3900 block of Wellesley Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Anderson later died at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.