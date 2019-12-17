Triple homicide victims identified in Lexington

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- Three men who were killed at an apartment in Lexington have been identified.

Branton T. Booker, 28, and Sheldon D. Livingston, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene,” according to Coroner Margaret Fisher. Duwan E. Williams, 27, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Fisher said each victim died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. The victims were residents of the apartment.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.