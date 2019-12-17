Live on scene: 3 dead after shooting at apartment, Lexington Deputies investigate

LEXINGTON, CO. (SC) WOLO–Lexington County Deputies are investigating after three people were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a Midlands apartment complex. Alexis Frazier reports live with an update.

Deputies say it happened off Butternut Lane at an apartment in Woodland Village. Investigators say two men were fatally shot and another man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died.

Deputies do not believe this is a random incident.

Deputies say they are on the scene interviewing potential witnesses. Crime scene investigators will collect evidence from inside and around the apartment, say deputies.

Based on early interviews at the scene, deputies say a fourth man made it out of the apartment and called 911 during or immediately after the gunfire,

Lexington County Deputies are asking anyone with information to call CRIME STOPPERS.