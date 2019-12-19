Columbia Metropolitan Airport adds new nonstop flight to Miami

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Pack your bags, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport has added nonstop service to Miami, on American Airlines.

On Thursday morning CAE held the inaugural flight to the new destination.

The flight will depart Columbia every day at 7:12 am and arrive in Miami just before 9:00 am.

According to airport officials, they have nonstop service to nine major cities and 10 airports including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, New York City (LGA), Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. (Dulles and Reagan National).