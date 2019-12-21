Winterfest at the State Museum, plus more holiday happenings in Local Living

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)—We have a lot of holiday happenings in our look at ‘Local Living’ with anchor Crysty Vaughan.

Here comes Santa Claus!

Santa Claus, the musical, is hitting the stage this weekend December 21, 2019.

The Columbia Children’s Theatre will perform the musical at Harbison Theatre.

If you are interested, the show is this Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3:30.

For more information, just click here https://www.harbisontheatre.org/

If dancing with sugar plums is on your list, then head to the Koger Center.

The Columbia City Ballet is performing ‘Nutcracker’ at the Koger Center this weekend Dec. 21- 22.

There will be two performances Saturday and one performance Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

We have ticket information here: https://columbiacityballet.com/production/nutcracker/

The South Carolina State Museum is getting in to the holiday spirit.

Starting Saturday, Winterfest kicks off two weeks of holiday shows including a showing of the Polar Express in 4-D.

Winterfest also features activities like snowball fights and igloo building.

You can check out Winterfest with museum admission. For more on Winterfest click here http://scmuseum.org/