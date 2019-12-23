MADD kicks off ‘tie one on’ campaign, blood drive ahead of holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Members of the community are invited to be a lifeline this holiday season and possibly safe a life. Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking people to come forward and donate blood during a time of the year when donations are down, but accidents in which blood is needed tend to go up.

A busy holiday schedule between Thanksgiving and New Year’s often leave blood banks depleted of blood that can often be used for blood transfusions in the event of an accident during the holiday season. MADD is teaming up with the S.C. Red Cross to get people to take just a moment out of their busy holiday hustle and bustle for their annual Tie one on for Safety campaign.

You can tie a ribbon on your car and take the pledge to not drink and drive. And to go one step further take a moment to roll up your sleeves and make a blood donation that has the potential to save lives. If you’d like to take part you can make a donation December 23rd from 7AM to 3PM at the American Red Cross headquarters located at 2751 Bull Street Downtown Columbia.

To make an appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code “MADD.” MADD South Carolina will be present at the blood drive, serving mocktails to donors and providing them with red Tie One On For Safety ribbons. In order to donate you must be at least 17 years old to donate, (16 if you have parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health

According to MADD 1,068 people in the United States were killed in alcohol-related crashes during this same time in 2018. Here in South Carolina there were 291 alcohol -impaired deadly crashes and even more injured.