Noon Year’s Eve at Edventure Children’s Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Children can get in on the fun of a New Year’s countdown this year.

Edventure Children’s Museum is hosting a Noon New Year’s countdown.called ‘Noon Year’s Eve’.

The event features live music, a juice box toast, and a countdown to Noon.

The party takes places from 10am-2pm.

Noon Year’s Eve is free with museum admission!

Click here for more information: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/plan-your-visit/events