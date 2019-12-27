City of Columbia offering complimentary parking on New Year’s Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to head downtown Columbia for the New Year, the city is offering complimentary parking.

NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY

ON-STREET METER OPERATIONS

Complimentary/NO ENFORCEMENT CITY WIDE: Wednesday, January 1st

CITY PARKING DECK OPERATIONS

Complimentary/GATES WILL BE RAISED AT ALL “GATED” CITY PARKING FACILITIES: 5PM Tuesday, December 31st-3AM Thursday (late Wednesday night), January 2nd

NOTE:

As a reminder, the following parking facilities offer free parking after 6PM weekdays and as well as weekend parking on Saturday and Sunday.

Taylor Deck (1101 Taylor St.)

Washington Deck (1100 Washington St.)

PJ Cannon Deck (1227 Taylor St.)

Sumter lot (1700 Sumter St.)