Video released of suspect wanted for robbing Midlands restaurant at gun point

RICHLAND COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- Deputies released video a man wanted for robbing a local restaurant at gun point.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video robbing Edo Hibachi restaurant on 10120 Two Notch Rd at gun point on Dec. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.