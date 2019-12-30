Local Living: Noon Year’s Eve, Winterfest and The Harlem Globetrotters

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a lot happening in the Midlands as we get ready to ring in the New Year. Crysty Vaughan takes a look in ‘Local Living’.

December 30, is the last night to see more than a million twinkling lights. Riverbanks Zoo’s annual’ “Lights Before Christmas” ends tonight.

The event features light displays, visits with Santa, a jingle bell bonfire and more.

The Lights Before Christmas runs from 5 till 9 pm.

Your kids can count down to the New Year, even if midnight is past their bed time.

Edventure Children’s Museum is hosting a ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ countdown.

The event features live music, a juice box toast, and a countdown to Noon.

The party is 10 am-2 pm on December 31.

Noon Year’s Eve is free with museum admission!

Click here for more information: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/plan-your-visit/events

You can head to the Colonial Life Arena this week.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be in town this Friday, January 3, for some fun on the court.

They’ll be bringing their talents in a show called “Pushing the Limits” Friday at 7 pm.

Tickets are on sale now https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2

The South Carolina State Museum is getting in to the holiday spirit.

Starting Saturday, Winterfest kicks off two weeks of holiday shows including a showing of the Polar Express in 4-D.

Winterfest also features activities like snowball fights and igloo building.

You can check out Winterfest with museum admission. For more on Winterfest click here http://scmuseum.org/