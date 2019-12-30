Recycle your tree through ‘Grinding of the Greens’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Now that the holidays are winding down, if you need to get rid of that Christmas tree, why not turn it into mulch?

Keep The Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the Grinding of the Greens.

The event runs until January 9, 2020.

After that, you can pick up free mulch on January 11 at the State Farmers Market at 8:30am.

For a list of tree drop off locations, click here https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/