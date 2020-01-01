USC releases details on new alcohol policy at Basketball games at CLA

University of South Carolina Athletics released details on new alcohol policy at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can have a beer or glass of wine in the New year at basketball games at Colonial Life Arena.

The University of South Carolina released details on the new alcohol policy.

According to South Carolina Athletics officials, the sale of beer and wine will begin with the women’s basketball game on Thursday, January 2.

Officials say beer and wine will be sold at portable kiosks and by other vendors at Colonial Life Arena.

But officials say the primary Aramark concessions stands will not add beer or wine to its menus in an effort to keep the regular lines moving efficiently.

According to officials, those purchasing beer or wine will be carded at the point of sale and will be limited to two beverages per sale. Students are not permitted to use their Carolina Cards to purchase alcohol. There are also SEC regulations now in place. According to those regulations, beer and wine sales at Colonial Life Arena will end at the end of the third quarter of women’s games and at the 12-minute TV timeout in the second half of men’s games.