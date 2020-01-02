Gas prices could be lowest in February, according to Gas Buddy

Gas Buddy predictions for 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–As we head into the new year one travel group says gas prices will be lower in 2020.

Gas Buddy is forecasting gas prices this year will be two cents lower than last year, at $2.60 a gallon for a yearly average.

Gas Buddy predicts prices will be lowest in February and rise to a peak in May, just in time for Memorial Day travel.

You can check out the gas price chart here https://www.gasbuddy.com/Charts