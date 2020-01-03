Congressman James Clyburn reacts to US Iran Airstrike

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina lawmakers are reacting to the news of the US airstrike in Iran.

South Carolina’s Democratic Congressman, James Clyburn, tweeted this reaction.

” The President’s unilateral action places our country at greater risk with no evidence of a strategy. His failure to even consult Congress—entrusted by the Constitution to authorize military force—is alarming. Congress must uphold our responsibility to protect national security.”