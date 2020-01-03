Local Living: Fun on the court, Alan Jackson and more at Colonial Life Arena

You can head to the Colonial Life Arena for some fun Friday.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be in town Friday, January 3, for some fun on the court.

They’ll be bringing their talents in a show called “Pushing the Limits” Friday at 7 pm.

Tickets are on sale now https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2

And there are more big concerts headed to Colonial Life Arena, including one this month.

Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Jackson is bringing his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to South Carolina. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.

Just announced, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will hit the stage in Columbia this year.

The concert will take place at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8pm.

It’s part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10am.