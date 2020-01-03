Rep. Joe Wilson launches 2020 agenda and reacts to US Airstrike

Congressman supports President's decision on Iran Airstrike

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–U.S. Representative Joe Wilson is reacting to the airstrike from his office in West Columbia.

The Republican was in town Friday to announce his legislative agenda for the new year.

But he did speak on the developments out of Iran.

Here’s what the Congressman had to say in support of President Donald Trump.

Wilson did reveal his agenda for the new year, among the major items bringing jobs to South Carolina.