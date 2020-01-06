Columbia Fire Dept responds to house fire on Chain Gang Road

Columbia Fire Department responds to house fire on Chain Gang Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – At around 5:45 Monday morning, Columbia Fire Department responded to Chain Gang Road in Eastover for a reported house fire.
Officials say the fire was found in an area of the floor near the home’s fireplace causing smoke throughout the building.
According to investigators, no injuries have been reported and the fire is out.
The cause is under investigation.