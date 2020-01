Deadly holiday on SC Roads, say Public Safety officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The New Year’s holiday was a deadly one on South Carolina highways.

The SC Highway Patrol announced four people died in accidents between 6pm New Year’s Eve and just before Midnight on January 1. 2020.

So far, in 2020 seven people have died in traffic related incidents compared with 19 at the same time last year, say South Carolina Public Safety officials.