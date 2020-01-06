WATCH: Clemson players break down LSU before National Championship

CLEMSON, S.C — In seven days, the Clemson Tigers will have a chance to do what no team has done before and win back-to-back National Championships in the College Football Playoff era.

In order to do that, they need to do something that no team has done this season — find a way to stop Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers’ offense.

On Monday, Clemson players spoke to the media about the challenges that wait for them in New Orleans, as well as the legacy that a second consecutive championship would mean for this past decade of Clemson football.