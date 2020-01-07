Live Update: Shooting Suspect still on the run say Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot at a medical care facility off Harden Street.

Columbia Police say they are still searching for the suspect. Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous and you should not approach him.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier has an update from the location.

Police believe it was a domestic incident that started Tuesday afternoon outside of the Waverly Family Practice.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found the victim shot, lying on the ground and her children were with her.

The suspect got away in a truck, parked it and then left on foot say Police.

According to Columbia Police Brandon Gerald Wise (DOB: 7-25-87) should be considered armed & dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.