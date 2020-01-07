No foul play suspected in death of man found in woods: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man found dead in a wooded area near Barbara Drive on Monday afternoon.

The body was identified as that of Tony Artess Edmonds, Sr.

Coroner Gary Watts said Artess, 49, was reported missing by his family and his death does not appear to be due to foul play.

Autopsy results are pending further studies, Watts said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.