Sheriff Lott, Live PD Deputies bag groceries to help raise money and awareness for Special Olympics S.C.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — For the next few days, you can help Special Olympics South Carolina by shopping at any Publix and donating. On Tuesday, a few special members of the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department was at a local Publix to help raise awareness and money for the cause.

“We’re doing bagging groceries, my second career, and we’re supporting Special Olympics. Special Olympics is an organization that we really support so this is just our way to contribute to them,” said Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott.

For more than 20 years, Lott has been helping to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics South Carolina.

“Because they’re part of our family. So it’s our way of supporting our family at the Sheriff’s Department, and then our extended family, those other athletes that are part of Special Olympics. It’s our way of supporting them, letting them know how much they care to us and that we do love them,” said Lott.

He was joined by a few Live PD Deputies to help raise money.

“Who else do you want bagging your groceries other than Sheriff Lott and these guys, how great are they?” said Leigh Lowery, Director of Communications with Special Olympics South Carolina.

Through Jan. 12, you can donate at any Publix in the state as part of the Carry the Torch campaign.

“We are actually the seventh largest program in the United States. Right here, little old South Carolina, we do great things in the Special Olympics World,” said Lowery.

All the money donated stays in South Carolina to help the nearly 30,000 Special Olympic athletes.

“100% of our money that is raised by Law Enforcement Torch Run goes to our athlete programs. So it covers housing, meals, transportation, anything they need for State games and other competitions. 100% of that money is used to fund those programs,” said Lowery.

For more information on Special Olympics South Carolina, click here.