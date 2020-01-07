Shooting on Harden Street sends woman to hospital, suspect at-large

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say they responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Harden Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from CPD, a female has been taken to a local hospital with injuries to the upper body.

Police say they are looking for Brandon Wise, 32, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred at the Waverly Family Practice around 12:30 p.m. and is considered to be a domestic related incident.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the victim did have her children with her at the time of the incident.

If you know where Wise might be or have any information related to the case, call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).