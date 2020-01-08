Local Living: Country Music Acts coming to Colonial Life Arena in January

Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A country legend will be in town this weekend.

Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Jackson is bringing his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to South Carolina. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.

And that is not all country music fans, Jason Aldean will be kicking off the ‘We Back Tour’ right here in Columbia on January 30, 2020 at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information https://www.jasonaldean.com/tour/6004