‘No War on Iran’ protest vigil held at State House

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Wednesday, the Carolina Peace Resource Center held a ‘No War on Iran’ protest vigil at the State House in response to recent tensions with Iran.

The Center is a nonprofit organization that’s a voice for peace and a resource for non-violent change.

Tensions have been high with the recent killing of an Iranian general, and Iran’s response with Tuesday’s airstrike. In Wednesday’s address, President Trump said no Americans were hurt. He said there will be more sanctions against the country.

Those protesting want peace, and don’t agree with the recent moves made by Trump. They said they hope their message of wanting peace is heard.

“Our elected leaders need to hear from us that we want them to take a different approach. That we want them to show restraint, to de-escalate and use diplomacy. The current approach, using threats, isn’t working,” said David Matos, President of the Carolina Peace Resource Center. “De-escalation is of course good, diplomacy is of course good, but I think the approach that we’re taking is high-handed and sort of bullying toward Iran. And any student of history will know that’s not going to be effective in bringing Iran to the negotiation table.”

“There are a lot, a lot of people who do not want us to go to war again. We’re still recovering from the last war,“ said Leslie Minerd, a member of Carolina Peace.

Matos said there will be similar demonstrations held in Greenville and Charleston.

