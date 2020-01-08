U.S. Army warning Americans about fake text messages about military draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tensions are extremely high following the airstrike that killed Iran’s elite Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, Iraq, but don’t be fooled by any text messages that you might receive saying you’ve been selected for a military draft.

In a news release from the United States Army Recruiting Command, officials said fraudulent texts were sent throughout the country this week.

Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft. Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications. Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

Following the attack that also killed the leader of the Shiite Iran-backed militia responsible for the assault on the US Embassy in Iraq, search queries like “World War III” and “military draft” began trending on social media platforms and thousands of troops have been deployed.

The decision to enact a military draft is initiated by the Selective Service Administration. All American males between 18 and 25 years of age are required by law to register with the organization. The database for these individuals are compiled in the event Congress declares a military draft.

According to a Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles into neighboring Iraq around 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday, targeting Iraqi military bases housing American troops and coalition forces.