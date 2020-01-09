Fire crews extinguish blaze at vacant Jabay Drive home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze at a vacant home on Jabay Drive Thursday morning.
Officials say there were no signs of someone living at the house and no one was injured.
A house on Jabay Drive was found heavily involved with fire when our crews responded after 3:15 a.m. Thursday. No one was injured & the home appears to have been vacant. The @RichlandSC Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/k5Qd5zVXPT
— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 9, 2020