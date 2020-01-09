Fire crews extinguish blaze at vacant Jabay Drive home

Kimberlei Davis,

Twitter/@ColaFire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze at a vacant home on Jabay Drive Thursday morning.

Officials say there were no signs of someone living at the house and no one was injured.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts