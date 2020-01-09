Identity of National Guard Soldier who died at Fort Jackson released

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – Officials at Fort Jackson have released the name of the man who was found unresponsive during a training exercise on the military base Wednesday.

Private Connor J. McGurran, 19, of the Minnesota Army National Guard was transported to Providence Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

“The tragic loss of any soldier, one of America’s most precious resources, devastates families, friends and teammates. We are keeping our fallen comrade’s extended family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. We continue to provide every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

An investigation into the cause of the death continues.