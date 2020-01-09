Live at the ABC Columbia Blood Drive: how you can make a difference!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Join ABC Columbia for our annual Blood Drive happening now, Thursday January 9 until 7pm.

ABC Columbia is partnering with the Red Cross for this annual event at the Plex at the Village at Sandhill. Thanks to everyone who has come out to the donation locations.

To donate blood, just stop by from 8 a-m to 7 p-m.

If you can’t make it out, you can still donate. Log on to the Red Cross and set up an appointment. Just Click here https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=29205