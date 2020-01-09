LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – An early morning workout at Lexington High School landed a man behind bars after weapons were found inside a bag he reportedly left behind.

Brent Wilson Skinner, 48, is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, according to an arrest warrant.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Skinner was exercising around the school campus during the early morning hours before students arrived.

A student found the bag and opened it to identify its owner, Koon said. “Once the student saw two guns were inside, he notified an administrator and our school resource officer became involved.”

Skinner turned himself in Thursday morning.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while awaits a bond hearing.