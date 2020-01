Gas Prices in Columbia dip in January

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to full up at the pump this week, good news prices are down.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in Columbia is down a nickel from last week.

Right now you’ll pay around $2.29 a gallon.

The national average is down just a penny at $2.57 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy gas tracker information here http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/