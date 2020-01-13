SC Guard, Community rally around Kershaw County school damaged by Tornado

National Weather Service confirms EF 2 Tornado touched down in Kershaw Co and tore through North Central HS

KERSHAW, SC (WOLO)–Monday, it was announced that South Carolina State Guard troops have been called up to help with the tornado aftermath at North Central High School in Kershaw County. According to officials, the guard members are on the scene helping to protect property.

The National Weather Service confirmed a high end EF 2 Tornado touched down in Kershaw county and tore through North Central High School on Saturday.

We are getting a closer look at the damage, our Marvin Beech reports.